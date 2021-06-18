Advertisement

Motorola Defy rugged phone announced with Gorilla Glass Victus, military-grade durability

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2021 11:14 am

Latest News

The Motorola defy rugged smartphone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be submerged to depths of 1.5m for 35 minutes.
Advertisement

Motorola has announced Motorola Defy rugged phone in partnership with UK-based CAT phone maker Bullitt Group. The new rugged phone comes with IP68 rating, and MIL-SPEC 810H certification.

 

Motorola Defy Price


Motorola Defy is priced at €329 (US$ 292 / Rs. 29,075 approx.) / £279 (US$ 388 / Rs. 28,820 approx.) and it comes in forged green and black colours. The device will be available in select European and LATAM markets in the upcoming week.

Advertisement

 

Motorola Defy Specifications, Features

 

The rugged smartphone from Motorola features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

 

It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There will be expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

 

Motorola Defy is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will carry support for 20W Turbopower charging and it runs on Android 10 OS. The phone is said to be upgradable to Android 11. The Motorola logo at the back is surrounded by the fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Defy

The phone sports a triple-camera on the rear side which consists of a 48 megapixels main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. It also has an 8 megapixels selfie camera upfront too housed in the notch with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Other features of the phone include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C waterproof port and dual super linear speaker. The device measures 1169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9mm and weighs 232 grams.

 

Motorola Defy is MIL-STD-810H certified making it resistant to vibration: Category 4, Resistant to humidity and salt mist, Thermal shock. The device will also work in extreme temperatures from +55°C to -25°C. Moreover, the Motorola Defy smartphone can be washed with soaps and disinfectants.

 

The rugged smartphone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be submerged to depths of 1.5m for 35 minutes.

Motorola One Macro Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

Motorola Moto E6i announced with 6.1-inch display, dual rear cameras

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition announced as new colour variant

Motorola to relaunch its Defy phones series after a decade

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite colour variants revealed ahead of June 22 launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G receiving new software updates in India with improved stability

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies