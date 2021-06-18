Motorola Defy rugged phone announced with Gorilla Glass Victus, military-grade durability

The Motorola defy rugged smartphone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be submerged to depths of 1.5m for 35 minutes.

Motorola has announced Motorola Defy rugged phone in partnership with UK-based CAT phone maker Bullitt Group. The new rugged phone comes with IP68 rating, and MIL-SPEC 810H certification.

Motorola Defy Price



Motorola Defy is priced at €329 (US$ 292 / Rs. 29,075 approx.) / £279 (US$ 388 / Rs. 28,820 approx.) and it comes in forged green and black colours. The device will be available in select European and LATAM markets in the upcoming week.

Motorola Defy Specifications, Features

The rugged smartphone from Motorola features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There will be expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

Motorola Defy is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will carry support for 20W Turbopower charging and it runs on Android 10 OS. The phone is said to be upgradable to Android 11. The Motorola logo at the back is surrounded by the fingerprint scanner.

The phone sports a triple-camera on the rear side which consists of a 48 megapixels main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. It also has an 8 megapixels selfie camera upfront too housed in the notch with f/2.2 aperture.

Other features of the phone include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C waterproof port and dual super linear speaker. The device measures 1169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9mm and weighs 232 grams.

Motorola Defy is MIL-STD-810H certified making it resistant to vibration: Category 4, Resistant to humidity and salt mist, Thermal shock. The device will also work in extreme temperatures from +55°C to -25°C. Moreover, the Motorola Defy smartphone can be washed with soaps and disinfectants.

The rugged smartphone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be submerged to depths of 1.5m for 35 minutes.