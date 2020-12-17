Advertisement

Motorola Capri with 5,000 mAh battery receives FCC certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2020 2:35 pm

Motorola Capri phone will come with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate.
Motorola is said to be working on two budget phones codenamed Capri and Capri Plus smartphones. Now the Motorola Capri smartphone has been spotted on the FCC certification website.

 

In the FCC certification, the Motorola Capri comes with XT-2127 model number. The listing has not revealed any of specs of the upcoming smartphone. It only says there will be 4G LTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC. As of now, the exact product name of the Motorola Capri is not known.

The TUV Rheinland and UL (Demko) listings surfacing earlier this month revealed that it will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 19W fast charging.

 

As per a previous report, Motorola Capri phone will come with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

 

For the camera, the Motorola Capri will come with a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung S5KGM1ST lens, 2-megapixel Omnivision OV02B1B depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro lens, and an 8-megapixel Samsung SK54H7 ultrawide lens. For the camera, there is an 8-megapixel Samsung S5K4H7 selfie camera.

 

