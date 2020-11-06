Advertisement

Motorola announces Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 12:00 pm

Latest News

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Advertisement

Alongwith the launch of Moto G9 Power, Motorola has also announced Moto G 5G smartphone. Moto G 5G price in Europe is EUR 299 (approx Rs 26,150) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is a 6GB RAM option as well but the company has not announced its price yet.

Moto G 5G will come to Latin America, Middle East and Asian markets in the next few weeks. It comes in Volcanic Grey, Frosted Silver colours.

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging. It runs on Android 10 out of the box.

For the camera, there is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed in the notch.
 

For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. It has various connectivity features like  Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support.

Moto G9 Plus announced with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP quad rear cameras

Moto G10 Play renders surface, tipped to come with 6.5-inch display, triple rear cameras

Motorola Moto G 5G tipped to launch with Snapdragon 750G, 5000 mAh battery

Moto G9 Power announced with 6000mAh battery, 64MP triple rear cameras

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M31 now receiving One UI 2.5 update in India

Oppo launches a new variant for Oppo A15 with 2GB RAM

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies