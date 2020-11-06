Motorola announces Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh battery

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Alongwith the launch of Moto G9 Power, Motorola has also announced Moto G 5G smartphone. Moto G 5G price in Europe is EUR 299 (approx Rs 26,150) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is a 6GB RAM option as well but the company has not announced its price yet.



Moto G 5G will come to Latin America, Middle East and Asian markets in the next few weeks. It comes in Volcanic Grey, Frosted Silver colours.



Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.



Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging. It runs on Android 10 out of the box.



For the camera, there is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed in the notch.





For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. It has various connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support.