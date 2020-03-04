  • 14:40 Mar 04, 2020

Advertisement

Moto G8 Power Lite renders leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2020 2:10 pm

Latest News

Some renders of the Moto G8 Power Lite have been leaked online revealing some key details about the design.
Advertisement

 

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone, dubbed as Moto G8 Power Lite. Now, some renders of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online revealing some key details about the design. 

 

The renders were posted by the known tipster Roland Quandt and it reveals the smartphone from all angles. To start with the front, the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner of the display. The bezels seem to be quite slim around the edges. Furthermore, at the right, there are volume controls and power on/off button. The base panel is loaded with a 3.5mm audio jack along with a USB Type-C port and speaker grille. 

 

Advertisement

Moto G8 Power Lite

 

The back panel of the Moto G8 Power Lite is loaded with a triple-camera setup at the top-left position. The back comes with a textured finish and there is famous Moto’s batwing logo at the centre. The logo also acts as a fingerprint sensor. Interestingly, the render also reveals that the smartphone will come with a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens along with the macro lens. 

 

Previously, it was reported that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The phone will come loaded with a 5,000mAh battery as well. That said, there is not enough information available about the Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for further details.

 

Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 Power Lite and Motorola One Mid key specs leaked online

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Lava A1 Colors feature phone launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite receives first update, improves camera, fingerprint recognition

Black Shark 3, 3 Pro 5G gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865 SoC announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies