Moto G8, Moto G8 Power full specifications leaked online

Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and both of them will run on Android 10.

Motorola last year introduced Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play along with Moto E6 Play. However, the standard Moto G8 and the power variant Moto G8 Power were missing. Now, a new report has emerged online that reveals the key specifications of the upcoming Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power.

A trusted source told XDA Developers the entire specifications of the upcoming Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power. The report highlights that both the phones will come with a similar design language and both of them will feature a punch-hole display with rounded corners.

The smartphone will come with identical button placement and physical fingerprint sensor (embedded in the Motorola logo on the rear) along with vertically-aligned cameras. Both the phones will come with the same primary sensor and both of them will have a macro lens and wide-angle sensors. Both the phones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and both of them will run on Android 10.

Moto G8

The Moto G8 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is backed by 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAm along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, it will be backed by a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture along with a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will come with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth, WiFi 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n. The phone measures 160 x 74mm.

Moto G8 Power

The Moto G8 Power is backed by a 6.36-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Moto G8 Power features a triple-camera setup on the rear with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture along with 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree Field of View. For the front, it comes with a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G8 Power is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and more. HTe phone measures 167.99 x 75.8mm.