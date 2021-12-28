Moto G71 5G announced with 50MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

HomeNewsMoto G71 5G announced with 50MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

By Meenu Rana
Moto G71 5G

Highlights

  • Moto G51 5G has launched in China
  • It features a Snapdragon 695 chip
  • It has a 50MP triple camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola has announced a brand new 5G smartphone – Moto G71 5G in China. The phone is priced at RMB 1,699 which is approx. Rs 18,900 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The device has a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and a . As of now, there in no info on its launch in India. It comes in Nebula Green or Glacier Blue colour options.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs and more details.

Moto G71 5G Specs


Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Moto G51 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via microSD card. Further, it comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

ALSO READ: Moto G51 5G Launched in India: Specs, Price, Colours and more

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 13-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It includes a rear mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM card slot, 5G support, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a IP52 rating for splash resistance, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

 

