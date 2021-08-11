Moto G60s goes official with MediaTek Helio G95, 5000 mAh battery

Motorola launched a new smartphone in the Moto G family, the Moto G60s, in the Brazilian market. The new smartphone comes with a quad camera system, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 6GB RAM, 120 Hz display, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Moto G60s price

The phone is priced at BRL 2,499 which is approx. Rs 35,800) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Blue and Green colours.

The Motorola phone is on sale in the country. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specs

The phone features a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

Moto G60s packs the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a rectangular quad rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 50W TurboPower fast-charging support. The batter offers up to 36 hours on a single charge. It includes a rear mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion are launching in India on August 17. These will be sold on Flipkart after the launch.