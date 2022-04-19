Moto G52 launch date set for April 25 in India

Moto G52 has now been confirmed to launch in India this month. The brand will launch the smartphone in the country on April 25.

The company confirmed the launch and availability details via a teaser video on Twitter. In addition, the tweet has confirmed that it will be available on Flipkart after its launch. The teaser video confirms that the phone will launch in India in Black and White colours. The company claims that the phone offers the thinnest bezels in its price segment.

To recall, the Moto G52 was launched earlier this month in Europe. The phone was announced in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colour options. It is priced at EUR 249 (approx Rs 20,600) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G52 Specifications

Moto G52 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moto G52 packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Further, it comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 shooter.

Read More: Moto G22 launched in India with 50MP Quad camera, 90Hz display

As for software, the handset runs on Android 12 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well. The phone is IP52 rated as well for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, LTEPP, SUPL, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.