Moto G42 India launch expected next week

Motorola could be gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India next week and it could be the Moto G42. This is the same smartphone that was unveiled in Brazil earlier this month. The smartphone comes with an OLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It comes with triple rear cameras and carries 18W fast charging support as well.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, Moto G42 is launching in India next week. The exact launch date has not been revealed at the moment. The Moto G42 was launched in Brazil in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rosé colours. Motorola also confirmed at that time that the phone will roll out to select markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.

Moto G42 Specifications

Moto G42 features a 6.4-inch g-OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moto G42 packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 12 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboCharge technology. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone offers Dolby Atmos-powered dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone measures 160.4 x 73.5 x 7.99mm and weighs around 174.5 grams.