Advertisement

Moto G40 Fusion price hiked in India by Rs 500

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 12:45 pm

Latest News

Moto G40 Fusion is available in India in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colours colour options.
Advertisement

Moto G40 Fusion has received a silent price hike in India. The phone was launched in India just last month along with Moto G60 at a starting price of Rs 13,999.


Moto G40 Fusion was launched in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. After price hike, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB is priced at Rs 14,499 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is now priced at Rs 16,499. It means the smartphone’s price has increased by Rs 500.

 

Advertisement

The new price of Moto G40 Fusion is already live on Flipkart. It is available in India in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colours colour options.

 

Moto G40 Fusion specifications

 

Moto G40 Fusion features the 6.8-inch display with HDR10 support as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with macro, 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

 

The phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and is packed with a 6000mAh battery with fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with support for Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.

 

 Connectivity options include Dual Sim, 4, 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and NFC. The handset measures 169.6 x 75.9 x 9.8mm, and weighs 225 grams.

Moto G60, G40 Fusion launch set for April 20 in India, design and key specifications revealed

Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion with 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz HDR display, 6000mAh battery launched in India

Moto G Stylus 5G design and key specs leaked

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C21Y expected to launch soon

Tecno Pova 2 announced with a massive 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G85

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies