Moto G40 Fusion price hiked in India by Rs 500

Moto G40 Fusion is available in India in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colours colour options.

Advertisement

Moto G40 Fusion has received a silent price hike in India. The phone was launched in India just last month along with Moto G60 at a starting price of Rs 13,999.



Moto G40 Fusion was launched in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. After price hike, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB is priced at Rs 14,499 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is now priced at Rs 16,499. It means the smartphone’s price has increased by Rs 500.

Advertisement

The new price of Moto G40 Fusion is already live on Flipkart. It is available in India in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne colours colour options.

Moto G40 Fusion specifications

Moto G40 Fusion features the 6.8-inch display with HDR10 support as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with macro, 2MP depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and is packed with a 6000mAh battery with fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with support for Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.

Connectivity options include Dual Sim, 4, 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and NFC. The handset measures 169.6 x 75.9 x 9.8mm, and weighs 225 grams.