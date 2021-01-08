Advertisement

Moto G Stylus 2021 appears on Geekbench

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2021 1:42 pm

Moto G Stylus 2021 has appeared on Geekbench, revealing the GPU and Processor details.
Motorola is working on a new device that should be called the Moto G Stylus and now the device has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of the key specifications of the smartphone.

 

The Moto G Stylus, as the name suggests, will come with a stylus with an integrated slot. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and per the listing, the device is codenamed as 'Minsk'. 

 

The listing suggests that the device will run on Android 10 and will have 4GB of RAM. The listing says that the device will have an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.71GHz. The clock speed will be set at 2.21Ghz that will be paired with Adreno 612 GPU. 

 

The listing doesn't reveal the name of the processor but considering the clock speed, the speculated processor powering the device should be the Snapdragon 678 as it is also paired with Adreno 612 GPU. 

 

The phone has scored 542 points in the single-core test and 1,650 points in the multi-core test. The device was leaked in renders a few days back and thanks to a tipster, we have some more key specifications of the device with us. 

 

Moto G Stylus 2021 Specifications (Rumored) 

 

Moto G Stylus 2021

 

As per the leaked images, Moto G Stylus 2021 will come with a 6.8-inch flat display. The phone will come with a punch hole on the front placed on the top left corner of the screen.

 

To recall the leaked specifications, the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB.

 

For the camera, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a selfie camera of 16-megapixel. 

 

Moto G Stylus 2021 The phone measures 6.93 x 3.39 x 1.93 inches and weighs 14.1 ounces. The phone will run Android 10 out of the box and will pack a 4,000mAh battery. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Tags: Motorola

 

