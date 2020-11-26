Advertisement

Moto G 5G releasing in India on 30th November

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 26, 2020 1:36 pm

Moto G 5G is now set for release on 30th of November in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Motorola has announced the launch date for its latest G series device. The Moto G 5G will be launching on 30th November at 12pm. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart. 

 

Motorola made the announcement through its Twitter account. It was leaked a few days ago that Moto will be launching the Moto G 5G soon in India and the date has been confirmed now. 

 

The Moto G 5G price in Europe is EUR 299 (approx Rs 26,150) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant but as per the Tweet, the Moto G 5G will be 'India's most affordable 5G smartphone' so we can expect it to be priced below than the European pricing. 

 

Moto G 5G Specifications 

 

Moto G 5G

 

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

 

For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 out of the box. 

 

For the camera, there is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed in the notch.

