Moto E7 Plus launching in India on September 23

Moto E7 Plus was announced in Brazil last week

Advertisement

Moto E7 Plus was announced in Brazil last week. Now the phone will be launching soon in India as well. Moto E7 Plus will be launched in India on September 23.

The launch date has been confirmed by the Motorola India on its Twitter handle. Additionally, Flipkart has also put up a microsite revealing that the smartphone will be launched in the country on September 23 at 12 PM. It also confirms that the device will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Advertisement

The Moto E7 Plus is priced at BRL 1,349 (roughly Rs 18,639) and it comes in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options. The phone is likely to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India.



Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. Moto E7 Plus packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging.



On the camera front, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the Moto E7 Plus gets an 8MP camera for selfies with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

The Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 out of the box and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB port, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone weighs 200 grams and measures at 165.2x75.7x9.2mm.

Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.