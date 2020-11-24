Advertisement

Moto E7 announced with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 48MP rear camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 5:53 pm

Moto E7 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Motorola has launched a new Moto E-series smartphone which is called Moto E7. The Moto E7 comes in Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Satin Coral colours and will be available in select European countries starting from €119.99 (Rs 10,550 approx.).

Moto E7 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The phone has 2 GB of RAM and internal storage of 32 GB which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 10w charging. There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear and a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

For the optics, Moto E7 features a dual-camera setup on the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies housed inside waterdrop notch on the front.

The Moto E7 handset runs Android 10 OS. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

