Micromax IN 1b to finally go on sale on 10th December

Micromax IN 1b will be going on sale on the 10th of December at 12 noon on Flipkart and company's official website.

Micromax IN 1b first sale will now be held on 10th December. The first sale of the phone was canceled recently by the company due to an issue with logistics.





Micromax in 1b was launched in the country last month along with In Note 1. It is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It comes in Green, Blue, and Purple colour options.

Micromax IN 1b specifications

Micromax in 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates. It has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies.

Micromax in 1b also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.