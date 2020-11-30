Micromax IN 1b 2GB RAM variant runs Android 10 Go Edition

The first sale of Micromax IN 1b was scheduled on November 26 but was cancelled due to some logistics issue.

Micromax in 1b was launched in the country earlier this month along with In Note 1. The phone is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Now reportedly, the 2GB variant of the phone runs Android 10 Go Edition.



As per Gadgets360, the 2GB RAM variant of Micromax IN 1b runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and the 4GB model runs the regular Android 10 operating system. The report says Micromax has also confirmed the same.



Android 10 (Go edition), which is a stripped-down version of regular Android 10 comes pre-loaded with Go-based apps like Google Go, Gmail Go, Maps Go, and more.





Micromax IN 1b specifications

Micromax in 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates. It has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies.

Micromax in 1b also features a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.