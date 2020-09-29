Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Smart LED Bulb and more launched in India

Mi Smart Speaker will be available at a price of Rs 3,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and retail stores.

Along with the launch of Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve, the company has today also launched a Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, Mi Athleisure Shoes and Mi Smart LED Bulb.



Mi Smart Speaker will be available at a price of Rs 3,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and retail stores. Buyers can avail 1-year free subscription from Gaana. Mi Smart Speaker will have an inaugural price of Rs 3,499.



Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser will be available at a price of Rs 999 on Mi.com and Mi Homes. Mi Athleisure Shoes will be available at a price of Rs 1,499 on Mi.com and select Mi Homes. Mi Smart LED Bulb will be available at a price of Rs 499 on Mi.com and Mi Homes.



Mi Smart Speaker





The Mi Smart Speaker features a metal mesh with 10531 sound holes and a 63.5mm sound driver. The 12W speaker is placed at the front covering a wide range of areas, performing brilliantly without distortion. It comes with DTS Professional tuning and Texas Instruments’ TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor giving a 360͒ ° rich surround sound.





Mi Smart Speakers are powered by Google Assistant to make your home smarter and sound better. You can easily set up the speaker with Google Home app and use it to control thousands of connected devices and appliances, like lights, thermostats, security cameras and more.



Mi Smart Speakers lets you play & control music with your voice, align your daily tasks, check weather, get answers, set reminders and much more with the help of Google Assistant in English and Hindi.





Mi Smart Speakers can be paired together in the same room for the perfect cinematic stereo sound experience. Users can also use the Chromecast functionality to stream shows, movies and music on their TV or speaker.





Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser





With personal hand hygiene becoming all important, the company has launched Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser. It comes with a durable and elegant design that blends into your bathroom and kitchen. Mi Automatic Soap dispenser uses a low noise motor and an Infrared sensor to dispense soap foam in a completely contactless manner.





Mi Athleisure Shoes





The new Mi Athleisure Shoes have a reflective strip and come in 3 contrast Colours - Blue, Gray and Black colours.



The shoes come in a vibrant & trendy design sporting a honeycomb mesh, the shoes provide wider air circulation and superior breathability to keep your feet fresh all day long. The ventile Insole with shock-absorbing EVA foam gives superior comfort for all daily workout needs while ZiG forward grip provides a firm grip that prevents any accidental slips.





Mi Smart LED Bulb





Mi Smart LED Bulb emits 810 lumens of cool white light and consumes just 7.5W of energy. With Mi Home app, you can control the bulbs - increase or reduce the brightness and also schedule it to turn on the moment you reach home. The bulb features voice control and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant.