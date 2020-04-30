Mi Note 10 Lite announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 5260mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop-notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x2340 pixels resolution. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Along with the launch of Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi has also launched Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone. The 6GB + 64GB model is priced at 349 Euros (approx. Rs. 28,490 approx.) and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 399 Euros (US$ 433 / Rs. 32,575 approx.).



Mi Note 10 Lite will be offered in Nebula Purple, Glacier white and Midnight Black colour options.



Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop-notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x2340 pixels resolution. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader.



The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, but it is not expandable.



It has a quad camera setup that includes 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.



The handset is backed up by a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It runs Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11 on top.



Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Dual GPS, GLONASS and 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone measures 157.8x74.2x9.67mm and it weighs 208 grams.