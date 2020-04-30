Advertisement

Mi Note 10 Lite announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 5260mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 6:44 pm

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop-notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x2340 pixels resolution. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Along with the launch of Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi has also launched Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone. The 6GB + 64GB model is priced at 349 Euros (approx. Rs. 28,490 approx.) and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 399 Euros (US$ 433 / Rs. 32,575 approx.).

Mi Note 10 Lite will be offered in Nebula Purple, Glacier white and Midnight Black colour options.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, but it is not expandable.

It has a quad camera setup that includes 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The handset is backed up by a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. It runs Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 11 on top.

Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Dual GPS, GLONASS and 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone measures 157.8x74.2x9.67mm and it weighs 208 grams.

