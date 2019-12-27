MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset to be announced in Q1 2020

MediaTek says that MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G will power mid-range smartphones launching next year.

MediaTek recently introduced its first 5G flagship chipset, the Dimensity 1000. Now, the brand has revealed that it will launch yet another 5G chipset in Q1 2020.

The company has revealed that the upcoming chipset will be known as Dimensity 800 5G. MediaTek says that smartphones with the latest chipset will be available in Q2 of 2020. However, the brand has not revealed who will be the first manufacturer to bring the latest chipset. Furthermore, the company has not revealed any technical details about the latest Dimensity 800 5G chipset.

That said, the brand says that it will power mid-range smartphones launching next year. This could mean that the latest chipset will go head-on-head competition with recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. However, as of now, little is known about the upcoming 5G SoC.

Coming to Dimensity 1000 5G SoC, it supports 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) and boasts the world’s fastest throughput SoC with 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds over sub-6GHz networks. The chipset is designed to support stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks, and includes multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 also comes with a new MediaTek AI Processing Unit – APU 3.0 – with more than double the performance of the previous generation APU. It brings devices a significant performance boost at 4.5 TOPS.