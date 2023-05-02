MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC to power Lava Agni 2 5G: Confirmed

MediaTek recently debuted its Dimensity 7050 processor which is basically a rebranded Dimensity 1080 chip. This new 7000-series Dimensity chipset has now been confirmed to power the upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G. With the launch, Lava has become India’s first OEM to collaborate with MediaTek for this chipset.

“MediaTek Dimensity 7050 allows OEMs to create smartphones with greater CPU performance, low-power consumption, incredibly smooth gaming experience and allow the device makers to create attractive, slim and light 5G smartphones”, said MediaTek. The specifications and launch timeline for the Lava Agni 2 5G were leaked back in February.

At the time, it was reported that Lava would unveil its latest 5G mid-ranger by mid-March or April this year. However, there seems to be a delay. While we still don’t know the exact launch date of the device, one can expect it to arrive soon post this announcement.

Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The February leak also shed some light on the specifications of the Lava Agni 2 5G and it said that the device will have a Dimensity 1080 chip under the hood. Considering the Dimensity 7050 is a rebadged version of the same chip, the leak seems to be accurate so far.

In addition, the Lava Agni 2 5G will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card.

For optics, the Lava Agni 2 5G could pack a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, it is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It is also said to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.