HomeNewsMediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC to power Lava Agni 2 5G: Confirmed

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC to power Lava Agni 2 5G: Confirmed

MediaTek has confirmed that the recently unveiled Dimensity 7050 chipset will power the upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G in India.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Mediatek Dimensity 7050

Highlights

  • Dimensity 7050 will power the upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G
  • Lava Agni 2 5G will be the first phone in India to come with this chip
  • Dimensity 7050 is essentially a rebadged Dimensity 1080

MediaTek recently debuted its Dimensity 7050 processor which is basically a rebranded Dimensity 1080 chip. This new 7000-series Dimensity chipset has now been confirmed to power the upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G. With the launch, Lava has become India’s first OEM to collaborate with MediaTek for this chipset.

“MediaTek Dimensity 7050 allows OEMs to create smartphones with greater CPU performance, low-power consumption, incredibly smooth gaming experience and allow the device makers to create attractive, slim and light 5G smartphones”, said MediaTek. The specifications and launch timeline for the Lava Agni 2 5G were leaked back in February.

At the time, it was reported that Lava would unveil its latest 5G mid-ranger by mid-March or April this year. However, there seems to be a delay. While we still don’t know the exact launch date of the device, one can expect it to arrive soon post this announcement.

Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The February leak also shed some light on the specifications of the Lava Agni 2 5G and it said that the device will have a Dimensity 1080 chip under the hood. Considering the Dimensity 7050 is a rebadged version of the same chip, the leak seems to be accurate so far.

In addition, the Lava Agni 2 5G will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card.

For optics, the Lava Agni 2 5G could pack a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, it is expected to feature a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It is also said to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Also See:

Lava Agni 2 5G: Specs & Launch timeline

Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.5-inch, 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.