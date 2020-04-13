  • 12:09 Apr 13, 2020

LG V40 ThinQ gets a new update in India with VoWiFi, Digital Wellbeing and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2020 10:57 am

The new build, still based on Android 9 Pie, bumps up the Android security patch level on the V40 ThinQ to March 2020.
The LG V40 ThinQ is reportedly receiving a new software update in India. The new update brings the VoWi-Fi calling service Reliance Jio and Airtel users and some new features.

As per XDA Developers, the LG V40 ThinQ update carries the build number PKQ1.190202.011 and it weighs 709.53MB. The new build, still based on Android 9 Pie, bumps up the Android security patch level on the V40 ThinQ to March 2020.

The brings in VoWi-Fi calling service and a native screen recorder. VoWiFi for Airtel and Jio users can enjoy calling using WiFi networks. It also comes with Google’s Digital Wellbeing features such as Wind Down and Focus Mode.

LG V40 ThinQ users will get a notification for the update on their phones. The users can also go to Settings > System > Update centre to manually check for the update.

 

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India in January last year with Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone also received Android 9 update last year. The phone is yet to receive the Android 10 update.

 

The LG V40 ThinQ features a 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) FullVision OLED display and 3,300mAh battery. It packs a Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The LG V40 ThinQ comes with a combination of 12-megapixel, 16-megapixel super wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The dual front camera has an 8-megapixel primary camera and a secondary 5-megapixel wide-angle camera.

 

LG V40 ThinQ announced in India with five cameras, priced at Rs 49,990

LG V40 ThinQ starts getting Android 9.0 update

LG V40 ThinQ receives Android 9.0 Pie update In India

