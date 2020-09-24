LG K62 and LG K52 announced with quad rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery

LG K62 comes in White and Sky Blue colour options while the LG K52 comes in White, Blue, and Red colours.

LG has now launched another K series smartphones dubbed as LG K62 and LG K52. The company recently announced LG K71 smartphone as well. LG has however has not revealed the pricing yet.



LG K62 comes in White and Sky Blue colour options while the LG K52 comes in White, Blue, and Red colours. Both the smartphones will go on sale from October in Europe followed by key markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.



LG K62



LG K62 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ FullVision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. . The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 SoC (MT6765) chipset along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.



The LG K62 features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 28-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch.



LG K62 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.



On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



LG K52



LG K52 comes with a 6.6-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display. It is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD.



LG K52 packs a 4000mAh built-in battery and runs on Android 10. The phone has a quad rear camera with 48MP rear camera, 5MP 115° Ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor. It has a 13MP front-facing camera.



Like LG K62, LG K52 also comes with Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor and Google Assistant Button. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack.