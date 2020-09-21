Advertisement

LG K42 announced with MediaTek Helio P22 and 13MP quad cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 21, 2020 12:12 pm

Latest News

LG K42 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

LG has announced K42 smartphone in the Central America and Caribbean. The company has not announced the pricing yet. It comes in Grey and Green colours options. The phone will soon be going on sale in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

LG K42 features a 6.6-inch HD+ Notch display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Its back panel has a wave pattern, and comes with an anti-scratch UV coating. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The handset comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

The LG K42 is also compliant with eight MIL-STD 810G tests. On the camera front, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch.

LG K42 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It runs on Android 10-based LG UX OS. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165 x 76.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 182 grams.

LG K42 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a dedicated button for accessing the Google Assistant virtual assistant as well.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C announced, LG Velvet 5G is first to feature it

LG launches XBOOM Go Portable Speakers, price starts Rs 7,990

LG Q31 announced with dual rear cameras, Android 10, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Latest News from LG

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 4 SE announced with 48MP triple rear cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC

OnePlus 8T launch expected on October 14: What we know so far

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

  Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies