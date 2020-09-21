LG K42 announced with MediaTek Helio P22 and 13MP quad cameras

LG K42 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

LG has announced K42 smartphone in the Central America and Caribbean. The company has not announced the pricing yet. It comes in Grey and Green colours options. The phone will soon be going on sale in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.



LG K42 features a 6.6-inch HD+ Notch display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Its back panel has a wave pattern, and comes with an anti-scratch UV coating. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The handset comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card slot.



The LG K42 is also compliant with eight MIL-STD 810G tests. On the camera front, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch.



LG K42 is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It runs on Android 10-based LG UX OS. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165 x 76.7 x 8.4mm and it weighs 182 grams.



LG K42 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a dedicated button for accessing the Google Assistant virtual assistant as well.