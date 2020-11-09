Lenovo Legion Phone Duel expected to launch in India soon

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz display refresh rate, 90W fast charging support and more.

Seems Lenovo is gearing up to launch its gaming smartphone, Legion Phone Duel in India soon. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is now listed on the company website which hints at its imminent launch in the country.



To recall, the gaming phone was first unveiled in July. The listing does not offer any details on pricing or availability and it says the phone is “not sold in India.”



Lenovo Legion Phone Duel comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz display refresh rate, 90W fast charging support and more. When launched in India, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel will compete with other gaming smartphones available in India like Asus ROG Phone 3, Nubia RedMagic 3 and others.





Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specifications

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is loaded with a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The phone runs Android 10-based ZUI 12 (Legion OS) out-of-the-box. On the battery front, it two 2,500mAh batteries that deliver a total output of 5000mAh battery. The phone supports 90W Super flash charging, which can charge the device up to 50 per cent in 10 minutes and 100 per cent in 30 minutes.

For cameras, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.89 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with two USB Type-C ports.

Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, QZSS(L1+L5), 2 x USB Type-C and NFC. The phone measures 169.17 x 78.48 x 9.9 mm and weighs 239 grams.