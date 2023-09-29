Lava Z4 Plus surfaces online: What to expect?

Lava hasn’t launched a Z-series smartphone for over a year and has been focusing more on its Yuva and Blaze lineup of devices. However, the brand seems to be working on a new Z-series phone dubbed as Lava Z4 Plus, which has appeared online with all its specifications uncovered along with its purported design renders.

The report comes from MySmartPrice according to whom, Lava Z4 Plus has received the FCC certification. The listing reveals the design of the smartphone as well as its key specifications ahead of launch. The device is the expected to succeed the Lava Z4 from back in 2021.

The FCC certification documents further reveal the Lava Z4 Plus in real world photos. It can be seen having a water-drop shape notch at the centre of the display. It will further have a speaker grille, a microUSB port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm Audio Jack at the bottom side.

The Lava smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup accompanied by an LED flash at the back. The power and volume keys are place on the right spine of the device, while on the left one, there will be the SIM card slot. The certification documents also reveal that the power button will double up as a fingerprint sensor. Aside from this, the documents suggest the smartphone will feature expandable storage support and will be backed by a 4000mAh battery with 7.5W charging support.

The launch timeline for the smartphone is under wraps as of now but considering it has passed certification, one can expect it to arrive soon. To recall, the Lava Z4 was had a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB config when it launched in India. It was offered in Aqua Blue and Flame Red shades. It also had a 5000mAh battery which means the Z4 Plus may pack a downgraded battery unit.