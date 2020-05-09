Lava factory resumes operations in Noida with 600 employees

Lava's Noida factory was shut since the government announced the nationwide lockdown in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Advertisement

Lava has resumed production at its manufacturing facility in Noida. The company has started operating with 20% per cent of its production capacity, post receiving approval from the state authorities.



Lava says that 600 out of its 3500 workforce have resumed work. The company has arranged special buses for the transportation of its employees. The company is also encouraging its employees to practice basic hygiene and social distancing both inside and outside the company’s premises.



Some other stringent measures that the company is taking to ensure the safety of its workers include regular health check-ups, fumigation and sanitization of its premises.



Lava's Noida factory was shut since the government announced the nationwide lockdown in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.



On resuming factory operations, Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Lava said “We welcome government’s move to permit mobile phone companies to resume operations. Though, we might face some challenge due to the delayed availability of manpower & materials, we have sufficient inventory to maintain the pace of our production for the initial period. We are also expecting our components partners to open their factories soon. Meanwhile, we have accelerated our efforts towards the localization of components to reduce our dependency on other countries.”





Earlier Lava extended warranty on its smartphones for 60 days during Coronavirus lockdown. The extension is applicable on Lava devices whose warranty expires between 15th March and May 15th. Lava has formed a special team of service managers who are personally calling and messaging the customers who had given their handsets for repair but could not collect it before lockdown.