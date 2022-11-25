Lava Blaze NXT launched in India with Helio G37 SoC: Check price, alternatives

Lava has launched its latest smartphone in India, called the Blaze NXT. The device is an updated version of the Lava Blaze, which debuted in India a few months ago. In terms of design, the Blaze NXT looks identical to Blaze. Apart from that, the NXT variant comes with a slightly more powerful processor compared to its predecessor.

Lava Blaze NXT Price, Availability

The Lava Blaze NXT costs Rs 9,299 and has been launched via Amazon. However, there is no information as to when the device would be made available for purchase. Buyers of the Blaze NXT can also use Lava’s free Service at home. The smartphone seems to be available in green and red colours, but there could be more options.

Lava Blaze NXT Specifications

Lava Blaze NXT has a 6.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor. It runs on Android 12. It also has a provision for adding 3GB virtual RAM as well.

On the camera front, it has a triple rear camera which includes 13-megapixel primary camera and one 2-Megapixel depth camera along with a VGA sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera. Lava Blaze NXT has a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 10W Type-C charger.

Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also supports Face Unlock and sports a rear mounted fingerprint sensor..

Lava Blaze NXT Alternatives

The Lava Blaze NXT is available at an affordable price but here are a couple of other options to consider before you make a purchase:

Infinix Note 12

The Infinix Note 12 is currently selling for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart and sports 6.7-inches FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display has 1000 nits of peak brightness and a screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent.

Under the hood, the Infinix device has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 512GB using a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

The Note 11 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor alongside an AI lens. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh sensor in the setup and a QVGA sensor. In addition at the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 12 OS with the Infinix XOS 10.6 custom skin on top.

Further, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on the battery front. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get dual stereo speakers with DTS technology.

Pros over Blaze NXT

Faster charging

Dual speakers

Much faster processor

Better display

Moto G22

The Moto G22, which is currently selling for Rs 9,999, sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision LCD display with an HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with 89.03% screen-to-body ratio and 268 pixels per inch.

In addition, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery that is rated to support 20W TurboPower Charging via a bundled charger. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Besides, the phone runs on the latest Android 12 OS.

Moto G22 has a quad camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree FOV, and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, for selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 5 and GPS. Lastly, the phone measures 163.95×74.94×8.49mm and weighs 185 grams.

Pros over Blaze NXT