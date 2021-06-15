Advertisement

Karbonn X21 with Android 10 Go Edition launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2021 12:20 pm

Karbonn X21 comes in two colours, namely Aqua Green and Midnight Blue.
Karbonn has launched entry-level smartphone - Karbonn X21 in India. Karbonn X12 is priced at Rs 4,999 and is currently available for purchase via Flipkart.

 

It comes in two colours, namely Aqua Green and Midnight Blue.

Karbonn X21 Specifications

 

Karbonn X21 features a 5.45-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 295 ppi. The handset is powered by a UNISOC SC9863 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Karbonn X21

 

The phone comes with a single 8-megapixel primary camera. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Both the lenses are accompanied by a dedicated LED flash unit. It lacks a fingerprint sensor.

 

On the software front, Karbonn X21 runs Android 10 Go Edition. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery that charges via a MicroUSB port.

 

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM, 4G, single-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

 

