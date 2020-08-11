Itel Vision 1 3GB variant to be launched on August 12

Itel Vision 1 is equipped with a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 500nits brightness.

Itel Vision 1 3GB will be launched tomorrow in India at 12 P.M. The new variant will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

To recall, Itel Vision 1 was launched with 2GB RAM for Rs 5,499 earlier this year. It is available in two colour options, Gradation Blue and Gradation Purple. With the new variant, the phone will come in two variants.

Itel Vision 1 is equipped with a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 500nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved laminated display. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers up to 820 hours standby, 24 hours of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.

The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. It comes with face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 0.08-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode. Camera features include an AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, and automatic scene recognition.

Dimensions of the phone are 155.3x73.5x 8.5mm and it weighs 169 grams. It supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port.





