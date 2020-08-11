Advertisement

Itel Vision 1 3GB variant to be launched on August 12

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 11:30 am

Latest News

Itel Vision 1 is equipped with a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 500nits brightness.
Advertisement

Itel Vision 1 3GB will be launched tomorrow in India at 12 P.M. The new variant will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

 

To recall, Itel Vision 1 was launched with 2GB RAM for Rs 5,499 earlier this year. It is available in two colour options, Gradation Blue and Gradation Purple. With the new variant, the phone will come in two variants.

Advertisement

 

Itel Vision 1 is equipped with a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 500nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved laminated display. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers up to 820 hours standby, 24 hours of average usage, 45 hours of playing music, 8 hours of playing video and 7 hours of gaming.

 

The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. It comes with face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 8-megapixel primary lens and a 0.08-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beauty Mode. Camera features include an AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, and automatic scene recognition.

 

Dimensions of the phone are 155.3x73.5x 8.5mm and it weighs 169 grams. It supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Itel ITW-60 wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,699

Itel introduces new range of Smart Gadgets in India

Itel Vision 1 with waterdrop notch display, 4000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 5,499

Itel to launch its first waterdrop notch display smartphone in India soon

itel A25 with 5-inch HD display, Android 9.0 Pie launched for Rs 3,999

Latest News from ITEL

You might like this

Tags: itel

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Two mysterious Realme smartphones appear online

Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon, specifications tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies