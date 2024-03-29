Itel S24 Launched With MediaTek Helio G91 SoC: Is It Coming To India?

Itel has debuted a new S-series smartphone for the global markets, dubbed as the Itel S24. The new entry-level smartphone comes powered with a MediaTek Helio G91 Processor along with a 3D magnetic particle design where the colour of the back panel can change. Here’s what else the S24 has to offer.

Itel S24: Price, Availability

The itel S24 comes in three configurations – 4GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. While the pricing is yet to be unveiled, it’s confirmed that the device will make its debut in South African markets soon. The device will be available in Dawn White, Coastline Blue, and Starry Black colours.

Itel S24: Specs

The S24 runs on Android 13-based itelOS 13 and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD Display with 480 nits peak brightness, punch-hole notch, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 Chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage.

The smartphone has dual rear cameras, including a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.6 main sensor and a QVGA depth sensor. The main sensor has 3x in-sensor zoom and EIS support. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. The smartphone also has features like a Dynamic Bar and more.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s a side-facing fingerprint sensor along with a mono speaker, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.0, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G VoLTE.

Itel S24: India Availability

Itel hasn’t officially confirmed whether the Itel S24 will also be coming to India. However, considering the brand launches most of its smartphones here and it also launched the S23+ last year, it is highly likely that the S24 would be coming to India as well at some point in future.