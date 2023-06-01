iQOO Neo 7 Pro specifications, launch timeline leaked

HomeNewsiQOO Neo 7 Pro specifications, launch timeline leaked

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is all set to launch later this month and a leak has revealed the date of the launch.

By Abhishek Malhotra
iQOO teased a new Neo series smartphone, called the Neo 7 Pro, earlier last month and a new leak claims that the handset will launch later this month. Not only that, but the tipster has also revealed the detailed specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro which suggests that it would be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 8.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter shared that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will launch in India on June 20. Furthermore, the specifications he mentioned as a part of the leak confirms that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be a rebranded iQOO Neo 8 that debuted in China in May.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will get a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, up to 1300 nits brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. There will also be a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation on both the models.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro may pack a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung GN5 primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh sensor. It will further feature a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front and have the V1+ imaging chip.

The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 13-based FunTouch OS. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There will be an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers also on the Neo 7 Pro.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

iQOO Neo 7 Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.78-inch, 1260 x 2800 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

