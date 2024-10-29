iQOO Neo 10 Series Specs Leaked, Major Upgrades Expected

iQOO Neo 9 series from earlier this year was quite a powerful flagship and that too at a reasonable price. iQOO will spon follow it up with the iQOO Neo 10 series whose specifications have now been leaked, suggesting the devices will pack some major upgrades over their predecessors.

According to a leak by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, out of the iQOO Neo 10 series, the regular Neo 10 will feature a 6.78-inch 2D flat OLED 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will be employed, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The device will likely have a 6,000mAh battery and support 120W fast charging. For the cameras, it will have a 16MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary lens which will likely shoot ultra-wide angle photos.

The iQOO Neo 10 will run on Android 15 with OriginOS 5 skin on top in China, while if it launches in India, it will run on FunTouch OS 15. We assume the device will carry over some of the other prominent features of its predecessor, such as dual speakers, an in-display optical fingerprint reader, and an IR blaster, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and more.

The Pro model will likely have a 2K OLED screen paired with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The device could be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, along wirh a 6500mAh battery and 120W fast wired charging.

In other related news to iQOO, the brand is gearing up to launch its 2024 flagship, the iQOO 13. The device’s design has already been revealed, and some specs have been confirmed too, such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 6.82-inch (3168×1440 pixels) 2K+ 144Hz flat display with narrow bezels, a 6150mAh third-generation silicon carbon battery with 120W fast wired charging, a multi-layer graphene, 7K ultra-large area VC cooling system, and a Proprietary gaming chip Q2.