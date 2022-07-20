iQOO 9T tipped to launch in India on July 28, specs, price and sale date leaked

iQOO will soon launch the iQOO 9T in India. But as of now, the company has not announced any official launch date. Now a report has revealed that iQOO 9T will launch in India this month itself.

According to Pricebaba report, iQOO 9T will make its debut in India on July 28th. It will go on sale on 2 August via Amazon India and iQOO India’s official website. Separately, tipster Sundhansu Ambore has also shared some key details, its price in India and storage options of the iQOO 9T.

iQOO 9T Details

As per the tipster, the iQOO 9T smartphone will launch in four storage configurations. The base model with 8GB + 128GB will be priced at approx. Rs 43,820. The 8GB + 256GB model could cost approx. Rs 47,380. The higher-end 12GB + 256GB variant is said to be priced at approx. Rs 50,930. The top-end 12GB + 512GB option will be priced at approx. Rs 55,670.

For the specifications, the device will sport a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The chipset has also been officially confirmed by the company in a tweet.

Further, the leak says that the iQOO 9T will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. There will be a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Lastly, it will run on Android 12.

Meanwhile, iQOO Neo 6 in Maverick Orange colour launched in India recently. The iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange colour is available in a single 12GB RAM +256GB storage option priced at Rs 33,999. The company says that it will go on sale via iQOO’s website and Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, which is scheduled to begin on July 23 and go on till July 24.