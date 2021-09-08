iQOO 8 Pro India model spotted on Geekbench

iQOO 8 Pro was launched in China back in August, and the brand seems to be planning to launch the same in India as well. The Indian variant of this smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, suggesting it will come with the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC.

According to the Geekbench listing, a Vivo phone with model number i2017 has scored 1089 points in the single-core test and 3594 in the multi-core test. The device has the ‘lahaina’ chipset inside it. It is believed to be the Indian version of iQOO 8 Pro as the same phone was spotted on Google’s Play Console listing as well.

The Geekbench listing states that the iQOO 8 Pro in India will run on Android 11 out of the box. It gets 8GB of RAM and is expected to have 128GB of storage. The Google Play listing suggests that the Indian variant will have the same specs as the China variant.

iQOO 8 Pro Specifications

The iQOO 8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K (1440×3200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, 517ppi pixel density, and HDR support as well. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 888 Plus. Moreover, it gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQOO 8 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX766V sensor with an f/1.75 lens and gimbal stabilisation for optics. In addition, there’s a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens and a 16-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.23 aperture. On the front, the iQOO 8 Pro has a 16-megapixel f/2.4 shooter.

The iQOO 8 Pro also features an ultrasonic 3D wide-area in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. In addition, it supports 50W fast wireless charging. Furthermore, the connectivity options are the same as the iQOO 8.