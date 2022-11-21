iQOO 11 series: Things we know so far

iQOO is gearing up to launch the new iQOO 11 series and the brand has already announced that the device will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. However, what about its design, price and other specifications? Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the iQOO 11.

iQOO 11 series: Design

The iQOO 11 5G design has been leaked recently via Weibo. The leaked design reveals that the phone looks similar to the previous generation models. It will sport a rectangular camera module on the back. The module has two large camera cutouts and a third one below the LED flash module.

The text on the camera module further confirms that the iQOO flagships will feature a V2 ISP. For those unaware, the V2 chip is Vivo’s custom image signal processor, which is aimed to improve the lowlight camera performance and portrait mode shots as well. It will be successor to the V1+ chip.

However, there seems to be a new Crimson Red colour option that would be provided alongside iQOO’s unique Legend design which is inspired by the BMW Logo. Further, the panel seems to be curved at the back with power and volume buttons on the right spine of the phone.

iQOO 11 series: Price & Availability

While there’s information about the expected pricing, it is expected that the iQOO 11 5G will debut in China or Malaysia first. It is likely to launch in India alongside the iQOO 11 Pro in January 2023. A PriceBaba report states that iQOO 11 Legend might debut after November 25th. The global launch may take place on November 27th or November 29th.

Per the report, iQOO 11 Legend will be available in two configurations: 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 16GB RAM variant will be specifically available in the overseas market, the report states.

iQOO 11 series: Specifications

The specifications for the iQOO 11 were also leaked recently. It should come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3200×1440 pixels resolution, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. There will be a dedicated, intelligent image and display chip, which could be the V2+.

For the cameras, the iQOO 11 will have triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There could be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video chats on the front.

The iQOO 11 will likely run on Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0 custom skin out of the box. Lastly, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and will have NFC.