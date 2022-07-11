iPhone 14 series slated to launch on September 13: Leak

iPhone 14 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone series of this year considering Apple is going to change the design of the smartphones after a few years now. A new leak now tells us that the iPhone 14 series will be launching in September of this year which is same time frame during which iPhone 13 series was unveiled last year.

A tipster tweeted that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series on September 13 this year. Alongside the smartphones, Apple is expected to unveil a bunch of other device such as the Apple Watch series 8, AirPods 2 Pro and more.

Meanwhile, another tipster says that iPhone 14 series will get four smartphones that may be named iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. One can notice that the Mini series has been discontinued. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are said to have the same screen size and while the iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also share the same size.

It is also claimed that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro are expected to have 6.1-inch panels and the larger iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with 6.7-inch displays.

In a leak from May, it was reported that AirPods Pro 2 will also debut at the event. They are rumoured to be “the biggest innovation in wireless earbuds since the original AirPods”, and come with a new codec, a stemless design, and noise-cancelling technology. The earbuds might also replace the lightning connector with a USB Type-C connector. The Pro earbuds from Apple are said to come in White colour and could be priced at $299 (approx Rs 23,200).