iOS 17 Feature Will Reportedly Turn iPhones Into Smart Display When Locked

Apple is set to kick off its WWDC event on June 5th. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce the next version of operating systems for its devices. These include iOS 17, iPad OS 17, macOS 17, watchOS 10, and more. The company is also speculated to launch its much-rumored AR headset. Now a few days prior to the event, a new feature on the upcoming iOS 17 has surfaced.

iOS 17 to show live information that will turn the device into a smart display

As per Blooomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iOS 17 OS on iPhone will enable owners to use their locked device pretty much like a smart display. The interface will show calendar appointments, weather information, and notifications in a manner resembling a smart display.

Apple is said to be working on this new interface that will display live information when the device is locked. It will allegedly only work when the iPhone is in landscape mode. This is similar to Google and Amazon’s smart home displays. The main idea behind this feature is to enhance the usability of iPhone when it is placed on a desk or nightstand. The feature will have a dark background with bright text for improved readability.

The report adds that the updated interface is said to be included in the iOS 17 software update and it is codenamed Dawn. It is expected to release later in 2023 and is said to be a part of Apple’s broader strategy to incorporate live information into various aspects of its software.

The development of the live information on iPhones and making it appear as a smart display follows up on the lock screen widgets introduced in iOS 16.

The report also notes that Apple is working on developing a new horizontal interface for iPads but the timeline remains unclear as the company is slow to bring new iPhone features to tablets. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be working on a low-cost tablet that can magnetically attach to walls and stands.

Apart from the latest reported iOS 17 feature, the upcoming software version is said to come with a revamped control center, a new journaling app, changes to Wallet app, and location services.

