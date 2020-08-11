Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Infinix Zero 8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6785 (Helio G90) SoC with Mali G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

Infinix is said to launch a new smartphone under its Zero series - Infinix Zero 8. The phone has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing revealing a few of its specs. In addition, a promotional video of Infinix Zero 8 has also leaked online revealing its design.



The Google Play Console listing which was first spotted by MySmartPrice reveals that Infinix Zero 8 comes with the model number X687 and the name ‘Infinix ZERO 8'.



The phone features 1080x2460 pixels resolution with a pixel density of 480ppi. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6785 (Helio G90) SoC with Mali G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The listing also shows the phone runs on Android 10.





Infinix Zero 8 has also surfaced in the Geekbench listing revealing an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone will run the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.



Meanwhile, the leaked promotional video posted by Twitter user Venkatesh Babu.G shows two mobile phones, namely Infinix Zero 8 and Infinix Zero 8i. It shows a phone with a dual selfie camera with 48-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.



The phone also features a diamond-shaped rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor. The video also shows the phone with a 90Hz refresh rate screen and a 180Hz touch sampling rate screen. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It is likely that Infinix Zero 8i may come with the Helio G90T SoC while the Zero 8 may carry the Helio G90 SoC.



