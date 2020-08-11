Advertisement

Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 2:33 pm

Latest News

Infinix Zero 8 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6785 (Helio G90) SoC with Mali G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM.
Advertisement

Infinix is said to launch a new smartphone under its Zero series - Infinix Zero 8. The phone has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing revealing a few of its specs. In addition, a promotional video of Infinix Zero 8 has also leaked online revealing its design.

The Google Play Console listing which was first spotted by MySmartPrice reveals that Infinix Zero 8 comes with the model number X687 and the name ‘Infinix ZERO 8'.

The phone features 1080x2460 pixels resolution with a pixel density of 480ppi. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6785 (Helio G90) SoC with Mali G76 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The listing also shows the phone runs on Android 10.

Infinix Zero 8

Infinix Zero 8 has also surfaced in the Geekbench listing revealing an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone will run the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

Meanwhile, the leaked promotional video posted by Twitter user Venkatesh Babu.G shows two mobile phones, namely Infinix Zero 8 and Infinix Zero 8i. It shows a phone with a dual selfie camera with 48-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The phone also features a diamond-shaped rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor. The video also shows the phone with a 90Hz refresh rate screen and a 180Hz touch sampling rate screen. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. It is likely that Infinix Zero 8i may come with the Helio G90T SoC while the Zero 8 may carry the Helio G90 SoC.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus first sale to be held today on Flipkart: All you need to know

Infinix Hot 10 Lite key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Infinix Hot 9 Pro vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s: Which one is the next Budget Champ?

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Two mysterious Realme smartphones appear online

Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon, specifications tipped

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black colour variant announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies