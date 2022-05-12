Infinix Note 12i goes official with 50MP triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Infinix has launched Note 12i smartphone in the Note 12 series in Kenya. The phone comes with 90Hz refresh rate display, 50MP triple rear camera, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5000mAh with 18W fast charging support and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Infinix Note 12i Price

The phone is priced at KES 20,500 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. We expect the smartphone to launch in India as well later this year. The Infinix Note 12i comes in Mithril Grey, Haze Green, and Mist blue colour.

Specifications

The Infinix Note 12i sports 6.82-inches HD+ IPS display with 720 x 1640 pixels resolution. Further, the display has 90Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 263ppi and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 1TB using a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

Note 12i comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a QVGA sensor. In addition at the front, it has an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 12 OS with the Infinix XOS 10.6 custom skin on top.

Further, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support on the battery front. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Besides, you also get dual stereo speakers with DTS technology. Lastly the phone measures 171x 77.4 x 8.3mm.