  • 19:39 Dec 23, 2019

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 8 receives a new software update with WhatsApp assistant and new gesture based features

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2019 1:16 pm

Latest News

Infinix Hot 8 update brings December Android security patch and Google GMS package.
Advertisement

Infinix Hot 8 was launched in India for Rs 6,999 in September this year. Now Infinix is rolling out a new Over-the-Air (OTA) update for Infinix Hot 8.

The update brings December Android security patch and Google GMS package. With this OTA, the Hot 8 will also be upgraded to XOS v5.5, with several additional functions like Social Turbo, new gestures, and Game Assistant, amongst others.

Social Turbo is a cutting-edge WhatsApp assistant with an array of exciting features. It includes a WhatsApp call recorder, ‘Video Beauty’ to enhance your look and brightness on video calls, a customizable ‘Sticker List’, ‘Peek Mode’ letting you preview conversations without alerting the sender, and a flashlight notification option. It also has a ‘Clean WhatsApp’ feature, letting users wipe out files that are unnecessarily taking up memory space.

The new gesture-based features include, ‘Answer with a Gesture’ which helps users accept or reject an incoming call without making contact with the phone. The other is ‘Smart Screen Lifting’, where the screen automatically lights up when the device is picked up and the light goes off when the device is lowered.

For gaming enthusiasts, switching on the ‘Game Assistant’ feature enables users to slide the panel out from the side of the game interface. Additionally, the ‘Game Anti-Interference’ mode ensures your game is not frequently interrupted, by blocking reminders other than incoming calls and alarms.

 

To recall, Infinix Hot 8 comes with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a low light sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass, 20:9 aspect ratio. It also features a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on XOS 5.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

Infinix Hot 8 vs Tecno Spark Go: The Best entry-level phone?

Infinix Hot 8 to go on sale today for the first time on Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 second sale to be held today at 12PM

Infinix Hot 8 will be up for sale every Wednesday on Flipkart starting 6th November

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix Hot 8 Infinix Hot 8 update Infinix Hot 8 price in India Infinix Hot 8 features Infinix Hot 8 specs Infinix Infinix India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Honor announces Honor V30 Dawn Orange colour variant

Vivo sends out invites for MWC 2020 event on February 23

Realme X2 now on open sale in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies