Infinix Hot 10S to launch in India during second week of May, Hot 10 Pro to launch on May 13

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2021 12:23 pm

Infinix is set to unveil its Hot 10S smartphone in India during the second week of May while the Hot 10 Pro will launch on May 13, which is essentially the second week of May

Infinix is set to launch the Infinix Hot 10S in India in the second week of May. The smartphone was launched along with a separate NFC version in Indonesia during the last month. The smartphone features a 90Hz display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Along with this, the company also revealed it will launch the Infinix Hot 10 Pro in Pakistan on 13th of May. 

 

The Infinix Hot 10S starts at $130 (approx Rs 9700) for the 6/128GB model. While for the NFC variant, it will start at $120 (approx Rs 9000) for the 4/128GB model. There are other memory configurations available as well both for the NFC and the non-NFC variants.

 

On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 10 Pro is set to be up for pre-orders in Pakistan on May 16, and will go on sale on May 18.

 

Infinix Hot 10S Specifications 

 

Infinix Hot 10S

 

If the specifications for the Indian variant of the smartphone remain the same as the International variant, then the Hot 10S should feature a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85, a 12nm chipset with a pair of Cortex-A75 cores (2GHz) and six A55 cores (1.8GHz). 

 

For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10S has a Triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. Camera features include Super Nightscape for low-light shots, 240fps slow-mo and 1080p video recording.

 

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a 6000mAh battery while the Hot 10S NFC has a 5000mAh cell. Additional features include DTS Audio and Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster to aid gaming, rear fingerprint sensor, 4G with VoLTE support, NFC(on the Hot 10S NFC), and XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 OS.

 

Infinix Hot 10 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

 

Infinix Hot 10 Pro leak

 

While the specifications for this smartphone have been kept under wraps by the company, a report from XDA Developers revealed the same along with the photos of the smartphone. The Hot 10 Pro should sport a 6.9-inch 90Hz screen, draw power from the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, and be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The primary rear camera could have a 64-megapixel sensor along with a 16-megapixel front facing camera.

 

Picture Credits: XDA Developers 

