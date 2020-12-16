Infinix HD Smart 2021 with 6.1-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 5,999

Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution, 500nits brightness and a notch housing the selfie camera.

Infinix has today launched Infinix HD Smart 2021 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 5,999 in the country. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and three colour options - Topaz Blue, Quartz Green, and Obsidian Black.

Infinix HD Smart 2021 will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting December 24. It boasts of a dual-rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, and a notched selfie shooter.

Infinix HD Smart 2021 Specifications

Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1560 pixel resolution, 500nits brightness and a notch housing the selfie camera. It is powered by a quad core Mediatek Helio A20 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz. For security, the smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock too.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a square-shaped single camera module with a single 8-megapixel sensor. There is a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies with dual LED flash. The smartphone will support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be extended via a microSD card up to 256GB. Infinix Smart HD 2021 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 5W charging. The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.2 skin on top.

Connectivity features include 2G/3G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.