Infinix Band 5 price slashed in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 5:15 pm

Infinix Band 5 is available in three colours including Black, Blue and Red.
Infinix launched its new fitness band, the Infinix Band 5 in India last year for Rs 1,799. Now the company has slashed the price of its fitness band by Rs 300.

 

Infinix on its official Twitter handle has announced the price cut. As per the tweet, Infinix Band 5 is now priced at Rs 1,499. The band is now available for purchase from Flipkart at the new discounted price. The device is available in three colours including Black, Blue and Red.

To recall, Infinix Band 5 features like Notification alert, Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep monitoring, Sport modes, One-button reject incoming calls, Time display, Raise hand to light up the screen, Step count, calories count, Distance, Alarm reminder, Sedentary reminder and shake to take a picture. It is IP67 certified making it waterproof.

 

The band also offers a 24x7 heart rate monitor that continuously tracks the wearer’s heart rate. The device even starts vibrating if the rate crosses a predefined threshold determined as per the wearer’s body type. It even allows users to monitor their sleep and record information on deep and light sleep.

 

Infinix Band 5 comes with a battery life of 7days.  It can be charged using any power adaptor by just removing the strap. One has to download the Infinix Life2.0 app to connect Infinix Band 5 with a smartphone.

