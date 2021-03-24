Advertisement

iGear launches 'Limo', a 10W party speaker with LEDs

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 10:58 am

iGear has launched a new 10W wireless Bluetooth speakers that also comes with TWS functionality
iGear has today launched 'Limo', a TWS wireless multi-connectivity portable speaker with LED lights. The iGear Limo is a Bluetooth portable 10W stereo speaker.. The Limo is rechargeable and also features TWS capability where you can pair two iGear Limos for louder and multi-room music.

 

The iGear Limo Wireless TWS 10W Wireless Party Speaker is available for Rs 2,150, with a standard industry warranty of 1 year, on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

 

"The iGear Limo is a compact and powerful stereo wireless speaker system that allows you to take your music anywhere you like", as per the company. 

 

The Limo sports twin drivers that are driven by a 10W amplifier with powerful bass and detailed highs, per iGear's claims. Built on Bluetooth v5.0, the Limo also ensures that your smartphones or tablets are paired seamlessly for up to 10 metres. The iGear Limo is powered using a 1200mAh rechargeable battery that allows you to play your music for up to 3 hours non-stop.

 

The speaker has multiple connectivity options that can help you pair or connect to a wide range of audio gadgets out there. Options such as AUX and Bluetooth are available for connecting to your smartphone, tablet, PC or television sets, while the USB port and micro SD slot allow you to play your favourite MP3 playlists directly without any external source. A microphone input also helps you use the speaker as a karaoke machine.

 

There are LED lights on the front of the speaker and it also has FM Radio functionality. The iGear Limo is complete with TWS connectivity too. Using the TWS option, you can pair a second iGear Limo and share the music to another room or use it for louder volume in a single location. 

