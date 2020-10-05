iGear Delight 10W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar launched for Rs 999

The iGear Delight is a 3-in-1, dual speaker Soundbar with a slim profile.

Indian gadgets and smartphone accessories brand iGear has launched a new soundbar in the Indian market – the iGear Delight.



The iGear Delight 10W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar with FM Tuner is priced at Rs 999, with a standard industry warranty of 1 year. It is available on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.



The iGear Delight is a powerful 10 Watts Bluetooth soundbar that is designed to enhance your television’s audio performance. The Delight can also be used as a standalone music player and FM radio. The iGear Delight can be used for superior and clearer audio and video calls for school or office.



The iGear Delight is a 3-in-1, dual speaker Soundbar with a slim profile. Featuring 10 Watts of peak music power, the iGear Delight gives you clear sound even at high volumes. For a theatre experience, you can connect it to your TV’s headphone or AUX port, or simply pair it using Bluetooth.



The iGear Delight is also a standalone wireless speaker system. It features a 1200mAh Lithium-Ion battery that additionally makes it a portable audio system. On a full charge, the soundbar can entertain you for up to 4 hours, non-stop. With built-in Bluetooth 5.0, you can also pair it with your smartphone, tablet or laptop. It can be used at a distance of 10 meters from the source.



The iGear Delight also has an in-built FM radio and MP3 player. Tune in to your favourite FM radio station or plug in a USB pen drive or micro SD card with your favourite playlist and enjoy loud and clear music at home, office or outdoors.



Speaking on the launch, iGear Founder Kamlesh Sharma commented, “The iGear Delight is a very affordable ultra-budget soundbar for every home. It is very slim and compact, yet powerful enough to enhance your television audio so that you can enjoy detailed audio from your movies, TV shows or documentaries. Additionally, you can place it in any room and use it as a wireless speaker system with your smartphone, or as a standalone music system and FM radio.”





