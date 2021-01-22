Advertisement

Huawei's ex brand Honor ties up with chip manufactures

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2021 1:23 pm

Latest News

Honor has partnered with major chipset makers including Qualcomm and Intel, following the launch of its Honor V40
Advertisement

After US imposed sanctions on Huawei to do business with American companies, Huawei and Honor branded smartphones were finding it hard to sustain in the competitive smartphone world. In a move to keep the ship floating, Honor brand parted ways with the parent company to establish an independent identity and keep the show going on.  It seems the move is paying off as the major chipset players including Qualcomm and Intel are now ready to partner with Honor for the new line of smartphones.

 

The first Honor branded smartphone after the split, V40, has been launched though it is based on MediaTek chipset. But in all likelihood, Qualcomm powered smartphones may also be unveiled soon.

 

At the launch event of Honor V40, George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device said, " Based on global consumer needs, Honor has the flexibility and independence to choose the best solutions for its global supply chain. Honor has already confirmed partnerships with leading suppliers such as AMD, Intel, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Sony."

 

Commenting about the workforce, George said that they have almost 8,000 employees who cover the entire spectrum of end-to-end operations, including over 50% of R&D staff. HE added, "  With over 3,000 service centers and 43 call centers across 82 countries and regions, Honor’s after-sales service team will continue to work closely with leading service providers all over the world."

 

He didn't clarify about how will Honor service centre be manged because most of the centres across the globe were manged by Huawei. Will they be shared infrastructure or independent customer contact points? We will have to wait and see how the things pan out.

 

Honor V40 Specifications

 

V40

 

Advertisement

Honor V40 5G packs a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and up to 800 nits brightness. On the software-side, it will be shipped with the latest Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10.

 

For the camera, the Honor V40 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup. It is featuring a 50-megapixel camera with 1/1.56″ RYYB Sony IMX766 sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel.

 

Honor V40 5G packs a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that can charge up to 60% in 15 minutes and 50W wireless charging technology. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

 

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. Honor V40 weighs 186 grams and has a slim profile of 8.04mm only.

 

Honor V40 5G announced with Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 50MP triple cameras

Honor V40 to reportedly feature Google Services

Honor V40 price leaked ahead of January 22 launch

Honor V40 launch postponed to January 22, official renders surface

Honor V40 5G confirmed to feature 50MP camera

Honor V40 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch on January 18

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony Xperia 10 III surface with 6-inch display, triple rear camera setup

LG K42 with 6.6-inch display, quad cameras and military grade durability launched in India for Rs 10,990

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies