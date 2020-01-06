Huawei Y6s launched with 6.09-inches dewdrop display and MediaTek Helio P35

Huawei Y6s comes in Orchid Blue and Starry Black colours.

Advertisement

Huawei has quietly announced a new budget-centric smartphone – Huawei Y6s in the Philippines. The phone is priced at PHP 6,999 (approx. Rs 9,874) and it comes in a single 3GB+64GB model. This new handset comes with Google Services installed.



Huawei Y6s sports a 6.09-inches dewdrop display with HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 87% screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with ARM IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



For the camera, Huawei Y6s features a single rear 13-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture and a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. It has 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and an expandable memory of 512GB via micro-sd card slot. The phone comes in Orchid Blue and Starry Black colours.





The smartphone is backed up by a 3020mAh battery with no support for fast charging and it runs on Android 9.1 with EMUI 9.1. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5 mm earjack and micro USB port. It measures 156.28 x 73.5 x 8.0mm and it weighs 150 grams.



