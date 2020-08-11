Advertisement

Huawei Watch Fit colour options, renders and specs leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 11:56 am

Huawei Watch Fit will be available in four colour options including Orange, Black, Pink and Green colour options.
Huawei is reportedly working on a new smartwatch known as Huawei Watch Fit. The upcoming smartwatch key specifications, renders, pricing and more have been leaked online.

 

As per tipster Sudhanshu, the Huawei Watch Fit will come with a price tag of EUR 119, which roughly translates to Rs 10,470 and it will be launched in the month of September. The Huawei Watch Fit will be available in four colour options including Orange, Black, Pink and Green colour options. 

 

Huawei Watch Fit specifications

 

The Huawei Watch Fit is loaded with a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 456 x 280 pixels. The watch comes with a rectangular display and it will come with silicone straps as well. 

 

The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance and it will be loaded with a host of sensors including heart rate sensor, accelerometer, ambient light, GPS and barometer. The smartwatch comes with a battery life of up to 10 days and it will be compatible with Android 5.0 or above and iOS 9 or above. 

 

The smartwatch will come with a host of tracking features including Walking, Running, Swimming, Cycling indoor & outdoor, Sleep recording, Heart rate monitoring, Stress test, Breathing exercises and more. The box content will include the smartwatch, charging station, charging cable and quick start guide.

 

Latest Smartphones
