  • 19:39 Dec 23, 2019

Huawei P40 Pro to feature 10x periscope optical zoom, P40 with 5X

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2019 12:14 pm

Huawei P40 Pro will come with a newly-designed 8MP periscope telephoto lens with f/4.0 aperture.
Huawei upcoming P40 series is reported to come loaded with the periscope-stype camera setup. New leaks reveal that Huawei P40 Pro will feature 10x optical zoom, while the standard Huawei P40 will come with 5x zoom. 

 

As per known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro will be the first smartphone with 10x optical zoom. Kuo notes that the upcoming phone will feature a redesigned periscope telephoto lens. As per a report by Huawei Central, the Huawei P40 Pro will come with a newly-designed 8MP periscope telephoto lens with f/4.0 aperture. 

 

The latest periscope lens will come with a combination of prism and mirror structure to enhance the optical zoom capabilities. For your reference, the Huawei P30 Pro features prism lens for optical zoom. Furthermore, the report highlights that the standard P40 model will come with 5X optical zoom and it also features a periscope lens. 

 

Furthermore, Huawei is reported to bring the new periscope lens to other high-end smartphones in its Nova series, Mate series and Honor-branded smartphones. Previously, it was reported that Huawei P40 will be backed by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

 

It will come with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS support, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel periscope lens, a macro sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.  The Huawei P40 will come loaded with a new graphene-based battery with a capacity of 5500mAh. The company might also introduce 50W flash charge.

