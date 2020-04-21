Advertisement

Huawei once again caught faking smartphone photo with a DSLR

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2020 1:03 pm

Latest News

The company has caught red-handed promoting a DSLR image as taken by Huawei phones.
Advertisement

Huawei is once again in the spotlight for faking smartphone photo with a DSLR. The company has caught red-handed promoting a DSLR image as taken by Huawei phones. 

 

The whole incident came into limelight when the Chinese company was promoting a contest on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The company posted a video with a number of photos that was touted to be taken with the Huawei smartphones. However, one of the photos was discovered to be actually taken with a DSLR. 

 

The misleading photo was discovered by Weibo user Jamie-hua. When the user saw the video, it reminded him of the image he had seen before. After a bit of digging, he found one of the photographs from a 500px platform. The source of the image clearly states that it was taken using Nikon D850 DSLR camera and the EXIF data also proves the same. 

 

Advertisement

Huawei has apologized for this incident and it says that it is a clerical error. The company says that the photo was just “wrongly marked” due to “oversight by the editor”. The brand claims that the images were intended to encourage people to share their works on the Huawei’s online gallery. 

 

Huawei has now updated the original video to remove the line that says the photos are taken by Huawei smartphones. It further says that it will be more careful in the future to prevent this type of mishap. 

 

However, this is not the first time Huawei has been caught red-handed for faking smartphone photos. Previously, the published a series of photos that were touted to be taken by the Huawei P30 series, though it was not the case. The company used the DSLR image, though it later said that the images in the teaser posters were artistic renditions of the phone’s camera features. 

 

Furthermore, a Reddit user found that a selfie shown in the Huawei Nova 3 smartphone was taken by a DSLR. The issue came into limelight when the actress in the photo shared a post on Instagram with she posing in the front of a professional camera, while the actor pretended to be holding a non-existent smartphone. In 2016, Huawei also admitted to using a photo taken from Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR camera to promote its Huawei P9 smartphone.

 

Huawei MatePad 10.4 real life images leaked ahead of launch on April 23

Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 SE specifications, live images surfaced ahead of launch

Huawei phones to not get Apple and Google's COVID-19 tracking system

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Huawei fake smartphone image Huawei DSLR controversy Huawei smartphones Huawei

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro price slashed by Rs 6,000 in India

Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with MIUI 12 to launch in China on April 27

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies